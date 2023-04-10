ST MARYS —Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob presided over preliminary hearings and other proceedings April 4.
The following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing and will be formally arraigned at the Elk County Court of Common Pleas May 1.
Hearings waived
- Tonya Marie Severance, 48, of Wilcox, who is charged with driving under the influence (DUI) –impaired/incapable of driving safely –first offense –and is cited for traffic violations. Bail was set at $2,500.
- Donovan Allen Cribbs, 19, of Ridgway, who is charged with possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor. Bail was set at $3,000.
- Alexander Michael Estell, 27, of St. Marys, who is charged with making repairs/selling/etc an offensive weapon, a misdemeanor in the first degree, and cited for a traffic violation. Bail was set at $1,000.
- Shannon Marie Lee, 40, of St. Marys, who is charged with possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor, the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor, and cited for traffic violations. Bail was set at $3,000.
- Arik Brian Way, 21, of Jersey Shore, Pennsylvania, who is charged with driving under the influence (DUI) –impaired/incapable of driving safely –first offense, a misdemeanor, and driving under the influence (DUI) of alcohol –first offense, also a misdemeanor. Way is also cited for traffic violations. Bail was set at $3,500.
- Jessica Lynn Raught, 40, of Johnsonburg, who is charged with two misdemeanor counts of the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and two misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance. Bail was set at $3,000.
Held for court
- Jamie Lee Desantis, 41, of Ridgway, is charged with theft by unlawful taking –moveable property, a felony in the third degree; receiving stolen property, a felony in the third degree; criminal attempt –theft by unlawful taking –moveable property, a first-degree misdemeanor; possessing an instrument of crime with intent, a misdemeanor in the first degree; the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor, and is cited for criminal mischief –damaging property. Bail is set at $100,000.
Hearings continued
- Jessica Marie Amacher, 36, of St. Marys, who is charged with tampering with/fabricating physical evidence, a misdemeanor in the second degree; possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor, and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, also a misdemeanor.
- Justin Lee Salter, 44, of Johnsonburg, who is charged with theft by failure to make required disposition of funds received. Bail was set at $5,000.
Hearings held
- Britney Christine Charters, 29, of St. Marys, who is charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor, and two counts of the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, also a misdemeanor.
Moved to non-traffic court
Robert Nelson Thomas III, 37, of St. Marys, who is cited for disorderly conduct.