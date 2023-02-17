ST. MARYS — Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob presided over preliminary hearings and other proceedings on Feb. 14.
Hearings waived
The following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing and will be formally arraigned at the Elk County Court of Common Pleas March 6.
- Brian Robert Lee, 32, of Troy, Pennsylvania, who is charged with driving under the influence (DUI) of a controlled substance, first offense, and cited for traffic violations. Bail was set at $3,500.
- Tyler Kevin Hengst, 30, of Ridgway, who is charged with theft by unlawful taking –moveable property, a misdemeanor in the second degree. Bail was set at $5,000.
Hearings continued
- Dustin Lee Smith, 39, of St. Marys, who is charged with two counts of the manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, a felony; two counts of criminal use of a communication facility, a felony in the third degree; and two misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance. Bail is set at $50,000.
- Crystal Lynn Hause, 37, of St. Marys, who is charged with two counts of the manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, a felony; two counts of criminal use of a communication facility, a felony in the third degree; and two misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance. Bail is set at $50,000.
Hearings heldSamantha Elizabeth Stahr-Schauer, 35, of Ridgway, who is charged with flight to avoid apprehension/trial/punishment, a second-degree misdemeanor, and receiving stolen property, a misdemeanor in the third degree.