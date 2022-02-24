ST. MARYS — Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob presided over preliminary hearings Feb. 22.
Hearings waivedThe following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing and will be formally arraigned at the Elk County Court of Common Pleas March 7.
- Steven Anthony Clark, 36, of Pittsburgh, who is charged with two counts of harassment – lewd, threatening, etc. language, and disorderly conduct – obscene language/gesture. Bail is set at $10,000.
- Joshua Paul Padasak, 40, of St. Marys, who is charged with criminal attempt – burglary, a felony in the second degree; burglary – not adapted for overnight accommodation, no person present, a felony in the second degree; criminal attempt by breaking into a structure; criminal trespassing by entering a structure, a felony in the third degree; five counts of loitering and prowling at night time; five counts of theft from a motor vehicle and criminal mischief by damaging property. Bail is set at $250,000.
- John Coda Olds, 31, of Milton, who is charged with five felony counts of the manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, five misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance and one count of the use/possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail is set at $150,000.
Hearings continued
- Michael J. Holjencin, 60, of St. Marys, who is charged with the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.
- Rhiashae Marie Celinski, 27, of St. Marys, who is charged with the manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, a felony, criminal use of a communication facility, a felony in the third degree, and possession of a controlled substance. Bail was set at $10,000.
- Brandon Michael Weidow, 34, of Byrnedale, who is charged with driving under the influence (DUI) of alcohol, driving under the influence (DUI) – incapable of driving safely, flight to avoid apprehension and cited for traffic violations.
Moved to non-traffic court/withdrawn
- Frank Theodore Rohr, 66, of Ridgway, was charged with criminal attempt –statement under penalty, which was withdrawn. A citation for disorderly conduct was moved to non-traffic court.
Joseph Franklin McKee, 58, of Kane, who was charged with criminal attempt – materially-false written statement – the purchase, delivery, transfer of a firearm, a third-degree felony and statement under penalty. These charges were withdrawn. A citation for disorderly conduct was moved to non-traffic court.