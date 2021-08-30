ST. MARYS — Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob presided over preliminary hearings Aug. 24.
Hearings waivedThe following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing and will be formally arraigned at the Elk County Court of Common Pleas Oct. 4.
- Kevin Michael Klock, 37, of St. Marys, who is charged with aggravated assault – attempts to cause severe bodily injury or causes injury with extreme indifference; endangering the welfare of children – parent/guardian/other commits offense; recklessly endangering another person and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail is set at $250,000.
- Thomas David Shon, 58, of St. Marys, who is charged with driving under the influence/incapable of driving safely and cited for traffic violations. Bail was set at $2,500.
- Nicholas R. Hirsch, 30, of St. Marys, who is charged with driving under the influence of alcohol/incapable of driving safely and cited for traffic violations.
- Justin Paul Meyer, 24, of St. Marys, who is charged with driving under the influence of a controlled substance – schedule 1, 2 or 3, metabolite and impaired ability –and cited for traffic violations. Bail was set at $5,000.