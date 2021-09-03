ST. MARYS — Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob presided over several preliminary hearings Aug. 31.
Hearings waived
The following defendants waived their right to a preliminary hearing and will be formally arraigned at the Elk County Court of Common Pleas Oct. 4.
- Kirsten Nichelle Cherry, 26, of St. Marys, who is charged with simple assault and harassment. Bail is set at $7,500.
- Danielle Marie Coudriet, 23, of Kersey, who is charged with theft by unlawful taking – moveable property. Bail was set at $5,000.
- Nicholas Allen Amacher, 41, of St. Marys, who is charged with driving under the influence of a controlled substance, the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and cited for traffic violations.
- Alan Francis Fox, 53, of St. Marys, who is charged with stalking – repeatedly committing acts to cause fear, and harassment. Bail is set at $25,000.
- Nicholas John Goodwill, 20, of St. Marys, who is charged with burglary – overnight accommodation, no person present; conspiracy by burglary – overnight accommodation with no person present and criminal trespassing by entering a structure. Bail was set at $25,000.
- Anthony Ryan Rowles, 31, of Woodland, who is charged with the use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Dominic Eugene Prescott, 25, of St. Marys, who is charged with simple assault and cited for harassment, disorderly conduct by engaging in fighting and criminal mischief by damaging property.
Hearings held
- Daniel Joseph Carr, 50, of St. Marys, who is charged with falsely pretending to hold notary public office or hold a professional/occupational license, engaging in practice of chiropractic without a license and violating a lawful regulation or order.
- Matthew James Mercer, 32, of St. Marys, who is charged with possession of a controlled substance.
Hearings continued
- Nathaniel John Vollmer, 35, of St. Marys, who is charged with making terroristic threats with the intent to terrorize another person and cited for harassment. Bail is set at $5,000.
Moved to non-traffic courtNicole A Chubbuck, 49, of St. Marys, who was charged with disorderly conduct. Simple assault and harassment charges were withdrawn.