ST. MARYS — Preliminary hearings and other proceedings were held July 11 with Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob presiding.
Hearings waived
The following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing and will be formally arraigned at the Elk County Court of Common Pleas Aug. 7.
- Timothy James Jordan, 27, of St. Marys, who is charged with the manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, a felony; possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor; and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor. Bail is set at $10,000.
- Savannah Marie Shaw, 20, of Ridgway, who is charged with one misdemeanor count of possession of a controlled substance; one misdemeanor count of the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and is cited for a traffic violation. Bail was set at $5,000.
- Ronald Stuckey Jr., 50, of St. Marys, who is charged with three misdemeanor counts of driving under the influence (DUI) of a controlled substance –first offense –and one misdemeanor count of driving under the influence (DUI) of alcohol and a controlled substance –first offense. Bail was set at $5,000.
- Joshua Michael Smith, 43, of Ridgway, who is charged with retail theft –taking merchandise, a felony in the third degree. Bail was set at $5,000.
- Dusty Ann Hupfer, 37, of St. Marys, who is charged with two misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance, and one misdemeanor count of the use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
- James Lee Fleming, 24, of Kane, who is charged with two misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance, two misdemeanor counts of the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and is cited for a traffic violation. Bail was set at $5,000.
- Torie Rose Swackhammer, 19, of St. Marys, who is charged with five counts of corruption of minors, a misdemeanor in the first degree, and five third-degree misdemeanor counts of furnishing or purchasing, with the intent to sell or furnish, any liquor or malt or brewed beverages to a person who is less than 21 years old. Bail was set at $5,000.
Hearings held
- Scott James Swanson, 43, of Brockport, who is charged with illegally operating a motor vehicle not equipped with ignition interlock, a misdemeanor, and is cited for traffic violations.
Hearings continued
- Ronald William Feldbauer Jr., 57, of St. Marys, who is charged with two misdemeanor counts of the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, two misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance and is cited for a traffic violation.
WithdrawnJustin Lee Salter, 45, of Johnsonburg, who was charged with theft by failure to make required disposition of funds, a misdemeanor in the first degree. The charge was withdrawn. Bail was set at $5,000.