ST. MARYS — Preliminary hearings and other proceedings were held Aug. 15 with Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob presiding.
Hearings waived
The following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing and will be formally arraigned at the Elk County Court of Common Pleas Sept. 1.
- Harley Blue Sellers, 45, of Erie, who is charged with the manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, a felony; possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor, and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, also a misdemeanor. Bail is set at $50,000.
- Renata Marie Haberberger, 50, of St. Marys, who is charged with two misdemeanor counts of driving under the influence (DUI) of alcohol and is cited for traffic violations. Bail was set at $2,500.
Hearings continued
- Dolri Alecia Hupfer Pounds, 39, of St. Marys, who is charged with one misdemeanor count of possession of a controlled substance.
- Corey Albert Moate, 47, of Emporium, who is charged with one count of theft by failure to make required disposition of funds received, a misdemeanor in the first degree.
Hearings held
- Sean Patrick McMahon, 47, of Johnsonburg, who is charged with theft by failure to make required disposition of funds, a misdemeanor in the second degree. Bail was set at $10,000.
Withdrawn
- Blaine Norris Wehler, 67, of St. Marys, who was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, a misdemeanor in the second degree, and cited for driving without a license. Both were withdrawn.
Moved to non-traffic courtPaul Allen Wyatt, 31, of Emporium, who is cited for disorderly conduct by engaging in fighting. Bail is set at $10,000.