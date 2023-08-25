ST. MARYS — Preliminary hearings and other proceedings were held Aug. 22 with Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob presiding.
Hearings waived
The following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing and will be formally arraigned at the Elk County Court of Common Pleas Oct. 2.
- Alex Michael Estell, 27, of St. Marys, who is charged with one count of the manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, a felony; one count of criminal use of a communication facility, a felony in the third degree; one count of possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor, and one count of the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, also a misdemeanor. Bail was set at $5,000.
- Kevin Michael Gnan, 63, of Ridgway, who is charged with one misdemeanor count of possession of marijuana; four misdemeanor counts of driving under the influence (DUI) of a controlled substance –first offense; one misdemeanor count of the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and is cited for traffic violations. Bail was set at $5,000.
- Kevin James Eckenroad, 32, of Emporium, who is charged with two misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance; the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor; and conspiracy by possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor. Bail was set at $5,000.
- Matthew James Glass, 59, of St. Marys, who is charged with one misdemeanor count of possession of marijuana, one misdemeanor count of driving under the influence (DUI) of a controlled substance and is cited for traffic violations. Bail was set at $5,000.
- Izayah Leigh Delanoy, 20, of St. Marys, who is charged with failure to verify address/be photographed, a felony in the third degree, and failure to provide accurate registration information, a felony in the second degree. Bail is set at $5,000.
Hearings continued
- Eric Anthony Dinsmore, 46, of Dagus Mines, who is charged with one misdemeanor count of driving under the influence (DUI) –unsafe driving; four misdemeanor counts of driving under the influence (DUI) of alcohol and a controlled substance; one misdemeanor count of driving under the influence (DUI) of alcohol; one count of trespassing, a misdemeanor in the third degree; one count of criminal mischief by damaging property, a misdemeanor in the third degree, and is cited for traffic violations.
- Eric Anthony Dinsmore, 46, of Dagus Mines, who is charged with one misdemeanor count of driving under the influence (DUI) –unsafe driving; one misdemeanor count of driving under the influence (DUI) of alcohol and is cited for several traffic violations.
- Kyle Robert Smith, 29, of Kersey, who is charged with one misdemeanor count of making terroristic threats with the intent to terrorize another person, and is cited for disorderly conduct by engaging in fighting.
Moved to non-traffic court
- Timothy Alan Barlup, 56, of Waynesboro, who is cited for disorderly conduct.
- Vance Eugene John, 66, of Altoona, who is cited for disorderly conduct.
Withdrawn
Brian William McGinnis, 31, of Kersey, who was charged with writing a materially-false statement –the purchase, delivery or transfer of a firearm, a felony in the third degree; statement under penalty, a misdemeanor in the third degree; and was cited for disorderly conduct. All charges were withdrawn.