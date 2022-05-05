ST. MARYS — Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob presided over preliminary hearings May 3.
Hearings waived
The following defendants waived their right to a preliminary hearing and will be formally arraigned at the Elk County Court of Common Pleas June 3.
- Tyler Charles Swanson, 35, of Force, who is charged with trespassing and disorderly conduct. Bail was set at $5,000.
- Codey Allen Colson, 28, of Kersey, who is charged with criminal attempt –theft by unlawful taking –moveable property, and cited for trespassing by motor vehicle and operating with a suspended or revoked license. Bail was set at $5,000.
- Rusty Lynn Lawson, 32, of St. Marys, who is charged with possession of a controlled substance, the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and cited for a traffic violation. Bail was set at $5,000.
- Raeann Lee Chatfield, 37, of Kersey, who is charged with recklessly endangering another person, aggravated assault –a felony in the second degree, simple assault and cited for harassment. Bail is set at $10,000.
- Jordan Walter Nesbitt, 33, of Weedville, who is charged with driving under the influence (DUI) –incapable of driving safely and cited for traffic violations. Bail was set at $3,500.
- Dale Allen Cressley, 50, of St. Marys, who is charged with driving under the influence (DUI) of alcohol and a controlled substance and driving under the influence (DUI) –incapable of driving safely, first offense. Bail was set at $3,500.
Hearings held
- Linda Ann Samick, 39, of Ridgway, who is charged with possession of a controlled substance and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail was set at $10,000.
- Steven Michael Werner, 38, of St. Marys, who is charged with retail theft –taking merchandise.
Moved to non-traffic court
- Melissa Sue Foster, 44, of Coudersport, who is cited for disorderly conduct. Simple assault and writing a materially false written statement charges were withdrawn.
WithdrawnKari Renae Armstrong, 26, of St. Marys, who was charged with theft by unlawful taking –moveable property, theft by deception –false impression and receiving stolen property. All charges were withdrawn.