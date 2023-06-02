ST. MARYS — Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob presided over preliminary hearings and other proceedings on May 30.
Hearings waived
The following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing and will be formally arranged at the Elk County Court of Common Pleas June 30.
- Codey Allen Colson, 29, of Kersey, who is charged with receiving stolen property, a felony in the third degree. Bail is set at $5,000.
- Codey Allen Colson, 29, of Kersey, who is charged with flight to avoid apprehension/trial/punishment, a felony in the third degree. Bail is set at $50,000.
- Codey Allen Colson, 29, of Kersey, who is charged with burglary –not adapted for overnight accommodation, no person present, a felony in the second degree; criminal trespassing –entering a structure, a felony in the second degree; receiving stolen property, a misdemeanor in the third degree; theft by unlawful taking –moveable property, a misdemeanor in the first degree; and is cited for harassment and trespassing by a motor vehicle. Bail is set at $100,000.
- Joshua Alan Nelms, 40, of Rock Hill, South Carolina, who is charged with disarming a law enforcement officer –without lawful authorization, a felony in the third degree; trespassing, a misdemeanor in the third degree; disorderly conduct by engaging in fighting, a misdemeanor in the third degree; vandalism of property, a misdemeanor in the second degree; and is cited for disorderly conduct by engaging in fighting. Bail is set at $35,000.
- Leah Marie Sample, 38, of Johnsonburg, who is charged with retail theft –taking merchandise (third or subsequent offense) –a felony in the third degree, as well as criminal trespassing by entering a structure, also a felony in the third degree. Bail was set at $10,000.
- Ross D. Shaffer, 35, of Ridgway, who is charged with possession of a controlled substance –a misdemeanor, and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor. Bail was set at $5,000.
- Danielle Marie Conner, 38, of Johnsonburg, who is charged with driving under the influence (DUI) of alcohol –first offense, a misdemeanor, and driving under the influence (DUI) –impaired/incapable of driving safely, a misdemeanor. Bail was set at $3,500.
Hearings continuedJustin Lee Salter, 45, of Johnsonburg, who is charged with theft by failure to make required disposition of funds, a misdemeanor in the first degree. Bail was set at $5,000.