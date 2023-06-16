ST. MARYS — Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob presided over preliminary hearings and other proceedings June 13.
Hearings waived
The following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing and will be formally arranged at the Elk County Court of Common Pleas June 30.
- Dustin Edward Dinsmore, 37, of Kersey, who is charged with fleeing or attempting to elude police, a felony in the third degree, and is cited for traffic violations. Bail was set at $10,000.
- Travis James Meyer, 35, of St. Marys, who is charged with a misdemeanor count of driving under the influence (DUI) of alcohol –first offense; driving under the influence (DUI) –impaired/incapable of driving safely –first offense, a misdemeanor; and is cited for traffic violations. Bail was set at $2,500.
- Paige Barbar Greenawalt, 29, of Kersey, who is charged with possession of marijuana –personal use, a misdemeanor in the third degree, and one count of the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor in the third degree. Bail was set at $1,000.
Hearings continued
- Kim Michelle Mader, 55, of Ridgway, who is charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor; one count of the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor; and is cited for a traffic violation.
Hearings heldAdam Daniel Lion, 44, of Jeanette, who is charged with a third-degree felony count of driving under the influence (DUI) of alcohol –first offense; driving under the influence (DUI) –impaired/incapable of driving safely –first offense –a third-degree felony; and is cited for a traffic violation.