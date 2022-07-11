ST. MARYS — Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob presided over preliminary hearings July 5.
Waived for courtThe following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing and will be formally arraigned at the Elk County Court of Common Pleas Aug. 1.
- James George Carpin, 24, of Byrnedale, who is charged with driving under the influence (DUI) –impaired/incapable of driving safely –first offense, and cited for traffic violations. Bail was set at $3,500.
- Sierra Maria Sallows, 33, of Johnsonburg, who is charged with driving under the influence (DUI) –impaired/incapable of driving safely –first offense, and cited for a traffic violation. Bail was set at $5,000.
Held for court
- Damien Michael Haight, 21, of Kane, who is charged with involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, a felony in the first degree; indecent assault of a person less than 13 years of age and indecent exposure. Bail is set at $100,000.
Hearings held
- Shane Allen Hulings, 53, of St. Marys, who is charged with defrauding secured creditors.
Hearings continued
- Lucas Paul Catalone, 37, of St. Marys, who is charged with simple assault and cited for harassment. Bail was set at $5,000.
- Colton James Baird, 30, of St. Marys, who is charged with simple assault and cited for harassment. Bail was set at $5,000.
- Aydrieauna Naydie Kline, 24, of St. Marys, who is charged with simple assault and cited for harassment. Bail was set at $5,000.
- Edward Joseph Hyatt, 40, of Ridgway, who is charged with criminal trespassing by entering a structure, a felony in the third degree. Bail is set at $10,000.
- Amanda L. Royer, 42, of Curwensville, who is charged with possession of a controlled substance.
Moved to non-traffic
court/Withdrawn
- Stephen Lawrence Joshnick, 36, of St. Marys, who is cited for public drunkenness. A disorderly conduct charge was withdrawn. Bail was set at $5,000.
- Harriet Nina Overturf, 21, of Weedville, who is cited for a traffic violation. A charge for unauthorized use of a motor/other vehicles charge was withdrawn.
- Joseph Paul Cristini, 39, of Ridgway, who was charged with retail theft. The charge was withdrawn.