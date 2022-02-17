ST. MARYS — Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob presided over preliminary hearings Feb. 15.
Hearings waivedThe following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing and will be formally arraigned at the Elk County Court of Common Pleas March 7.
- Ronald F. Auman, 75, of St. Marys, who is charged with driving under the influence (DUI) of alcohol, driving under the influence (DUI) – incapable of driving safely and cited for traffic violations.
- Jessica Marie Amacher, 35, of St. Marys, who is charged with driving under the influence (DUI) of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance/alcohol, the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and cited for traffic violations.
Moved to non-traffic courtJakeb Daniel Callahan, 42, of Emporium, who is cited for disorderly conduct. A statement under penalty charge was withdrawn.