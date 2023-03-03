ST. MARYS — Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob presided over preliminary hearings and other proceedings on Feb. 28.
Hearings waived
The following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing and will be formally arraigned at the Elk County Court of Common Pleas April 3.
- Jesse D. Kuhn, 42, of Brockport, who is charged with dealing in proceeds of unlawful activities/intent to promote, a felony in the first degree; the manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, a felony; criminal use of a communication facility, a felony in the third degree; the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor; possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor, and is cited for a traffic violation. Bail is set at $100,000.
- Jennifer Diane Shaw, 43, of St. Marys, who is charged with theft by unlawful taking –moveable property, a misdemeanor in the second degree, and receiving stolen property, also a misdemeanor in the second degree. Bail was set at $5,000.
- Justin Daniel Beck, 24, of Kersey, who is charged with driving under the influence (DUI) –impaired/incapable of driving safely –first offense, a misdemeanor; the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor; possession of a controlled substance, also a misdemeanor and is cited for traffic violations. Bail was set at $5,000.
- Harley Blue Sellers, 45, of St. Marys, who is charged with the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor. Bail is set at $2,500.
- Mark Matthew Boring, 46, of Nicktown, Pennsylvania, who is charged with driving under the influence (DUI) –impaired/incapable of driving safely –first offense, a misdemeanor, and is cited for traffic violations. Bail was set at $3,500.
- Catina Marie Bush, 50, of St. Marys, who is charged with retail theft –taking merchandise, a misdemeanor in the first degree, and is also cited for retail theft –taking merchandise –three times. Bail was set at $5,000.
Hearings held
- Courtney Lynn Rodgers, 23, of Force, who is charged with conspiracy –retail theft –taking merchandise, a misdemeanor in the first degree, and is cited for retail theft –taking merchandise.
Hearings continued
- Kimberly J. Hostler, 48, of St. Marys, who is charged with the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor, and possession of a controlled substance, also a misdemeanor.
Moved to non-traffic court
Nicole Mari Giovannelli, 25, of Ridgway, who is cited for retail theft –taking merchandise.