ST. MARYS — Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob presided over preliminary hearings June 28.
Hearings waived
The following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing and will be formally arraigned at the Elk County Court of Common Pleas Aug. 1.
- Andrew Michael Krewduk, 32, of Ridgway, who is charged with two felony counts of the manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver; two third-degree felony counts of criminal use a communication facility; three misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance and two misdemeanor counts of the use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Josie Marie Griffith, 23, of Ridgway, who is charged with three misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Kevin James Meyer, 58, of Ridgway, who is charged with possession of a controlled substance and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail was set at $5,000.
- Matthew Tyler Kinsey, 26, of Allenwood, who is charged with two counts of driving under the influence (DUI) of a controlled substance and cited for a traffic violation.
- Richard Franc Zimmerman, 37, of St. Marys, who is charged with stalking – repeatedly commits acts to cause fear, and harassment. Bail was set at $5,000.
Hearings held
- Savanah Diane Goss, 29, of Ridgway, who is charged with three misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance, two misdemeanor counts of the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and cited for a traffic violation.
- Justin Anthony Dalton, 31, of Emporium, who is charged with two misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance and two misdemeanor counts of the use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
Held for court
- Tyler Christopher Wise, 21, of DuBois, who is charged with two felony counts of the manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver; two felony counts of conspiracy – the manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver; two third-degree felony counts of criminal use of a communication facility; four misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance; three misdemeanor counts of the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and cited for traffic violations. Bail is set at $100,000.
Hearings continued
- Michele Anne Sherwood, 36, of DuBois, who is charged with two felony counts of the manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver; two felony counts of conspiracy – the manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver; two third-degree felony counts of criminal use of a communication facility; three misdemeanor counts of the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and three misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance. Bail is set at $100,000.
- Jeremiah Matthew Schuler, 41, of St. Marys, who is charged with possession of a controlled substance, the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and cited for a traffic violation. Bail was set at $7,500.
- Jeffrey Matthew Maze, 40, of Johnsonburg, who is charged with driving under the influence (DUI) of alcohol – first offense, driving under the influence (DUI) – incapable of driving safely – first offense, and cited for traffic violations.
Moved to non-traffic courtJarren Richard Wendel, 23, of St. Marys, who is cited for a traffic violation.