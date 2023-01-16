ST. MARYS — Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob presided over preliminary hearings Jan. 10, 2023.
Hearings waived
The following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing and will be formally arraigned at the Elk County Court of Common Pleas Feb. 6, 2023.
- Brandon Lee Wendel, 39, of St. Marys, who is charged with criminal attempt –criminal trespassing –entering a structure, a felony in the third degree, and cited for harassment –subjecting another to physical contact. Bail was set at $5,000.
- Savanah Diane Goss, 30, of Ridgway, who is charged with the manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, a felony; criminal use of a communication facility, a felony in the third degree; three counts of possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor and two counts of the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor. Unsecured bail is set at $10,000.
- Raymond Andrew Benjamin, 21, of St. Marys, who is charged with driving under the influence (DUI) –impaired/incapable of driving safely, first offense, and cited for traffic violations. Bail was set at $2,500.
Hearings continued
- Jamie Lee Desantis, 41, of Ridgway, who is charged with the use/possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail is set at $1,000.
- Douglas Wayne Taylor Sr., 59, of Rockton, who is charged with simple assault and cited for harassment. Bail was set at $5,000.
- Jamie Lee Desantis, 41, of Ridgway, who is charged with possession of a controlled substance and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail is set at $5,000.
Moved to non-traffic court
Krisha Lynn Buehler, 41, of Ridgway, who is cited for disorderly conduct. An open lewdness charge was withdrawn.