ST. MARYS — Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob presided over preliminary hearings Dec. 27, 2022.
Hearings waived
The following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing and will be formally arraigned at the Elk County Court of Common Pleas Feb. 6, 2023.
- Shawn Michael McCoy, 34, of St. Marys, who is charged with criminal trespassing –entering a structure, a felony in the third degree; making terroristic threats with intent to terrorize another person, a misdemeanor and cited for public drunkenness and similar misconduct. Bail is set at $10,000.
- Shawn Michael McCoy, 34, of St. Marys, who is charged with driving under the influence (DUI) of a controlled substance –impaired ability –first offense, a misdemeanor; driving under the influence (DUI) –impaired/incapable of driving safely –first offense, a misdemeanor; resisting arrest/other law enforcement, a misdemeanor in the second degree and cited for public drunkenness/similar misconduct. Bail is set at $10,000.
- Shawn Michael Reed, 28, of St. Marys, who is charged with possession of a controlled substance and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail is set at $5,000.
- Jared Cody Herbstritt, 30, of St. Marys, who is charged with four counts of possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor; the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor; possession/sale/use/display of documents, a misdemeanor in the first degree and a cited for a violation. Bail was set at $10,000.
- Savanah Diane Goss, 30, of Ridgway, who is charged with the use/possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail is set at $5,000.
Hearings continued
- Douglas Wayne Taylor Sr., 59, of Rockton, who is charged with simple assault and cited for harassment. Bail is set at $5,000.
- Savanah Diane Goss, 30, of Ridgway, who is charged with the manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, a felony; criminal use of a communication facility, a felony in the third degree; three counts of possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor, and two counts of the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor. Bail is set at $50,000.
Hearings heldCodey Allen Colson, 29, of Kersey, who is charged with criminal mischief –damaging property, a felony in the third degree; three second-degree misdemeanor counts of criminal attempt –theft by unlawful taking –moveable property and cited for traffic violations. Bail is set at $20,000.