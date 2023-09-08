ST. MARYS — Preliminary hearings and other proceedings were held Sept. 5 with Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob presiding.
Hearings waived
The following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing and will be formally arraigned at the Elk County Court of Common Pleas Oct. 2.
- Erin J. Garrigan, 26, of St. Marys, who is charged with one misdemeanor count of possession of marijuana, and one misdemeanor count of the use/possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail was set at $5,000.
Hearings held
- Joseph Leonard Hollingshead, 41, of St. Marys, who is charged with one misdemeanor count of the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and is cited for a vehicle violation.
Hearings continued
- Michael Paul Knepp, 47, of Kersey, who is charged with one misdemeanor count of possession of a controlled substance, and one misdemeanor count of the use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Michael Patrick Barnett, 54, of Force, who is charged with disorderly conduct –unreasonable noise, a misdemeanor in the third degree, and is cited for public drunkenness and similar misconduct. Bail is set at $2,500.