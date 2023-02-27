ST. MARYS — Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob presided over preliminary hearings and other proceedings on Feb. 21.
Hearings waived
The following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing and will be formally arraigned at the Elk County Court of Common Pleas April 3.
- Kyle James Meyer, 25, of St. Marys, who is charged with three misdemeanor counts of the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor, as well as three misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance. Bail is set at $25,000.
- Donald Arthur Osti Jr., 44, of Emporium, who is charged with the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor, and two counts of possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor. Bail was set at $5,000.
- Shaun Michael Parks, 35, of Falls Creek, who is cited for traffic violations. Bail was set at $5,000.
Hearings continued
- Amy C. Popielski, 59, of St. Marys, who is charged with accidents involving damage to an attended vehicle/property, a third-degree misdemeanor, and is cited for a traffic violation.
Hearings held
- Kelvin Jesus Torres, 41, of St. Marys, who is charged with statement under penalty, a third-degree misdemeanor, and is cited for disorderly conduct.
- Nicholas James Roberto, 43, of Emporium, who is charged with theft by failure to make required disposition of funds, a first-degree misdemeanor. Bail was set at $5,000.