ST. MARYS — Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob presided over preliminary hearings Jan. 18.
Hearings waived
The following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing and will be formally arraigned at the Elk County Court of Common Pleas Feb. 7.
- Michael Patrick Cappiello, 28, of St. Marys, who is charged with the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and cited for a traffic violation.
- Michele Lynn Osti, 34, of Emporium, who is charged with retail theft –taking merchandise.
- Aaron Christopher Johnson, 35, of Kersey, who is charged with the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance and cited for harassment.
- John G. Szuba, 43, of Emporium, who is charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Wesley Keaton Chaplain, 31, of St. Marys, who is charged with retail theft –taking merchandise.
- Evan Michael Gabor, 26, of St. Marys, who is charged with dissemination of photo/film of child sex acts, child pornography, criminal solicitation, all felonies in the second degree, and sexual intercourse with an animal, a second-degree misdemeanor. Bail is set at $50,000.
- Kaleb Robert Sherry, 30, of St. Marys, who is charged with driving under the influence (DUI) of a controlled substance/alcohol and cited for traffic violations.
- Mario L. Sidelinger, 56, of Byrnedale, who is charged with simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, making terroristic threats and cited for harassment. Bail is set at $10,000.
- Tanya Lynn Schlimm, 37, of Byrnedale, who is charged with driving under the influence (DUI) of alcohol and cited for traffic violations.
Hearings held
- Austin Alan Krone, 25, of Brockway, who is charged with driving under the influence (DUI) of a controlled substance.
Hearing continued
- Michael J. Holjencin, 60, of St. Marys, who is charged with the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.
- Roger Noel Wykoff, 53, of Jacksonville, Florida, is charged with driving under the influence (DUI)/incapable of driving safely. Bail was set at $2,500.
Moved to non-traffic court/withdrawn
David Merle Cooney, 30, of St. Marys, is cited for speeding and disorderly conduct. Charges of possession of marijuana and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia were withdrawn.