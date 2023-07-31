ST. MARYS — Preliminary hearings and other proceedings were held July 25 with Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob presiding.
Hearings waived
The following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing and will be formally arraigned at the Elk County Court of Common Pleas Sept. 1.
- Samuel Clair McKinney Jr., 52, of Kane, who is charged with one count of making a materially false written statement –the purchase, delivery, or transfer of a firearm, a felony in the third degree, statement under penalty, a misdemeanor in the third degree, and is cited for disorderly conduct. Bail was set at $5,000.
- Shawn Michael Shaffer, 42, of DuBois, who is charged with three counts of fleeing police, a felony in the third degree, recklessly endangering another person, a misdemeanor in the second degree, and is cited for several traffic violations. Bail is set at $45,000.
- Kirstin Lyn Steis, 32, of St. Marys, who is charged with one count of disorderly conduct by engaging in fighting, a misdemeanor in the third degree, and is cited twice for harassment. Bail was set at $5,000.
Held for court
- Kevin James Eckenroad, 32, of St. Marys, who is charged with criminal trespassing –entering a structure, a felony in the second degree. Bail is set at $25,000.
Hearings continued
Michael Patrick Barnett, 54, of Force, who is charged with disorderly conduct –unreasonable noise, a misdemeanor in the third degree, and is cited for confined within the premises of the owner and public drunkenness. Bail is set at $2,500.