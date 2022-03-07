ST. MARYS — Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob presided over preliminary hearings March 1.
Hearings waivedThe following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing and will be formally arraigned at the Elk County Court of Common Pleas April 4.
- Maria Lynn Rosenhoover, 23, of Johnsonburg, who is charged with drug delivery resulting in death, a felony in the first degree; the manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, a felony; criminal use of a communication facility, a felony in the third degree and conspiracy by the manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver. Bail is set at $250,000.
- Amanda Holly Chittester, 41, of Johnsonburg, who is charged with drug delivery resulting in death, a felony in the first degree; the manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, a felony, and possession of a controlled substance. Bail is set at $250,000.
Hearings continued
- Autumn Rose Sidelinger, 37, of Weedville, who is charged with the manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, a felony; possession of a controlled substance; the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and criminal use of a communication facility, a felony in the third degree. Bail was set at $10,000.
Held for court
- Brandon Lee Wendel, 38 of St. Marys, who is charged with the making repairs/selling/etc of an offensive weapon. Bail was set at $1,000.
- Brandon Lee Wendel, 38 of St. Marys, who is charged with simple assault and cited for harassment. Bail is set at $5,000.
- Stephen Anthony Ross, 56, of St. Marys, who is charged with simple assault and cited for harassment. Bail is set at $5,000.