ST. MARYS — Preliminary hearings and other proceedings were held June 20 with Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob presiding.
Hearings waived
The following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing and will be formally arraigned at the Elk County Court of Common Pleas Aug. 7.
- William James Sewell, 40, of Kane, who is charged with harassment –a misdemeanor in the third degree. Bail was set at $1,000.
Hearings held
- Sean Patrick McMahon, 47, of Johnsonburg, who is charged with theft by failure to make required disposition of funds, a misdemeanor in the second degree.
WithdrawnJason C. Charters, 47, of Johnsonburg, who was charged with theft by failure to make required disposition of funds, a misdemeanor in the second degree. The charge was withdrawn.