ST. MARYS — Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob presided over preliminary hearings on Dec. 20.
Hearings waived
The following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing and will be formally arraigned at the Elk County Court of Common Pleas Jan. 9, 2023.
- Drew Patrick Curley, 29, who is charged with the manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, a felony; criminal use of a communication facility, a third-degree felony; and possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor. Bail is set at $125,000.
- Garrett Edward Shannon, 23, of St. Marys, who is charged with driving under the influence (DUI) –impaired/incapable of driving safely and cited for traffic violations. Bail was set at $3,500.
- Devin Thomas Nellis, 23, of Ridgway, who is charged with simple assault, recklessly endangering another person and cited for harassment and disorderly conduct. Bail was set at $5,000.
- Joseph Ralph Tettis, 43, of Ridgway, who is charged with driving under the influence (DUI) –impaired/incapable of driving safely, first offense; driving under the influence (DUI) of alcohol –first offense; driving under the influence (DUI) –impaired, first offense; and cited for traffic violations. Bail was set at $2,500.
- Hunter Joseph Meyer, 24, of St. Marys, who is charged with accidents involving damage to an attended vehicle/property and cited for traffic violations. Bail was set at $5,000.
- Mackenzie Lynn Prechtl, 20, of St. Marys, who is charged with driving under the influence (DUI) –impaired/incapable of driving safely and cited for an alcohol-related violation. Bail was set at $5,000.
- Anthony Joseph Resch, 32, of St. Marys, who is charged with accessing a device not authorized to use, a felony in the third degree, and identity theft. Bail was set at $10,000.
Hearings held
- Catina Marie Bush, 50, of St. Marys, who is charged with retail theft –taking merchandise, and cited fo retail theft –taking merchandise.
Hearings continuedRussel Jay Krise II, 31, of Kersey, who is charged with simple assault and cited for harassment. Bail was set at $5,000.