ST. MARYS — Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob presided over preliminary hearings on Nov. 22.
Hearings waived
The following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing and will be formally arraigned at the Elk County Court of Common Pleas Dec. 5.
- David Edward Olewinski, 54, of St. Marys, who is charged with one count of the manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, a felony; two counts of possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor; one count of the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor; one count of criminal use of a communication facility, a third-degree felony; one count of weapons of mass destruction, a felony in the second degree; one count of dealing in proceeds of unlawful activities, a felony in the first degree and one count of person to possess a firearm, a felony in the second degree. Bail is set at $150,000.
- Donald Dicostanzo, 59, of Johnsonburg, who is charged with driving under the influence (DUI) –impaired/incapable of driving safely, first offense, and cited for careless driving. Bail was set at $3,500.
- Willie C. Moore, 42, of Johnsonburg, who is charged with the manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, a felony; conspiracy –the manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, a felony; possession of a controlled substance; the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and criminal use of a communication facility, a felony in the third degree. Bail is set at $100,000.
- Robert B. Fenton, 54, of St. Marys, who is charged with accidents involving damage to an attended vehicle/property and cited for traffic violations. Bail was set at $5,000.
- Danielle Marie Dinsmore, 34, of Kersey, who is charged with endangering the welfare of children –parent/guardian/other commits offense, a felony in the third degree, as well as three first-degree misdemeanor counts of endangering the welfare of children –parent/guardian/other commits offense. Bail was set at $5,000.
- Jennifer A. Hepler, 46, of Johnsonburg, who is charged with retail theft –under –ring. Bail was set at $5,000.
- Jarid David Bujak Decarli, 29, of St. Marys, who is charged with driving under the influence (DUI) –impaired/incapable of driving safely, first offense, and cited for traffic violations. Bail was set at $3,500.
Hearings held
- Angeline Garnet Milliard, 37, of Ridgway, who is charged with the use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
Moved to non-traffic court
Justin Lee Stover, 35, of St. Marys, who is cited for disorderly conduct.