ST. MARYS — Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob presided over preliminary hearings Oct. 5.
Waived for courtThe following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing and will be formally arraigned at the Elk County Court of Common Pleas Nov. 1.
- Alix Christopher Santiago, 28, of Ridgway, who is charged with three misdemeanor counts of retail theft.
- Tyler William Bullers, 22, of St. Marys, who is charged with driving under the influence of alcohol/incapable of driving safely and cited for traffic violations.
- Kayla Ann Gillen, 31, of St. Marys, who is charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs/incapable of driving safely and cited for traffic violations.
Hearings continued Faith Lynne Turner, 47, of St. Marys, who is charged with a misdemeanor count of retail theft.