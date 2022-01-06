ST. MARYS — Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob presided over the following preliminary hearings Jan. 4, 2022.
Hearings waived
The following defendants waived their rights to preliminary hearings, and will be arraigned at the Elk County Court of Common Pleas Jan. 24, 2022.
- Alan Wayne George, 36, of Brockway, is charged with retail theft –merchandise. Bail was set at $5,000.
- Edward Shawn McNell, 51, of St. Marys, who is charged with driving under the influence of alcohol (DUI)/incapable of driving safely.
- Aaron Christoph Johnson, 35, of St. Marys, who is charged with the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance and cited for a traffic violation.
Held for court
- Martin James Anderson, 33, of Ridgway, who is charged with the use/possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail was set $2,500.
- Blaine Norris Wehler, 65, of St. Marys, who is charged with making terroristic threats, recklessly endangering another person, simple assault, trespassing and disorderly conduct. Bail is set at $20,000.
- Brian John Kneidel, 37, of St. Marys, who is charged with the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance and cited for a traffic violation. Bail is set at $5,000.
- Stephen Anthony Ross, 57, who is charged with criminal trespassing, a felony in the third degree, possession of a controlled substance, making repairs/selling/etc. an offensive weapon. Bail is set at $25,000.
Hearings continued
- Brandon Lee Wendel, 39, of St. Marys, who is charged with simple assault and cited for harassment. Bail is set at $5,000.
- Brandon Lee Wendel, 39, of St. Marys, who is charged with making repairs/selling/etc an offensive weapon.
Moved to non-traffic court/Withdrawn
Colin Percival Layne, 40, of St. Marys, who is cited for disorderly conduct. A simple assault charge was withdrawn. Bail was set at $5,000.