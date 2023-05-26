ST. MARYS — Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob presided over preliminary hearings on May 23.
Hearings waivedThe following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing and will be formally arranged at the Elk County Court of Common Pleas June 30.
- Codey Allen Colson, 29, of Kersey, who is charged with flight to avoid trial/apprehension/punishment, a felony in the third degree. Bail is set at $10,000.
- Sean Daniel Nicklas, 23, of St. Marys, who is charged with the manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver –a felony; one count of possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor; possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor; one misdemeanor count of the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and is cited for traffic violations. Bail was set at $10,000.
- Michael Joseph Holjencin, 62, of St. Marys, who is charged with the manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver –a felony; one count of possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor; possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor; one misdemeanor count of the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and is cited for traffic violations. Bail was set at $10,000.
- Trevor Robert Gahr, 18, of Kersey, who is charged with indecent assault without consent of the other person, a misdemeanor in the second degree. Bail was set at $5,000.
- Michael Vince Bonfardin, 18, of St. Marys, who is charged with criminal mischief –damaging property, a misdemeanor in the second degree. Bail was set at $5,000.