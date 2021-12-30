ST. MARYS — Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob presided over preliminary hearings Dec. 28.
Hearings waivedThe following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing and will be formally arraigned at the Elk County Court of Common Pleas Jan. 24, 2022.
- Jennifer Folmar, 30, of Morrisdale, who is charged with endangering the welfare of children, simple assault and cited for harassment. Bail was set at $5,000.
- Rebecca Anne Cristini, 19, of St. Marys, who is charged with the use/possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail was set at $3,000.
- Dusty Ann Hupfer, 36, of St. Marys, who is charged with retail theft – taking merchandise.
- Jessica Marie Amacher, 35, of St. Marys, who is charged with possession of a controlled substance and cited for public drunkenness and similar misconduct. Bail was set at $5,000.
- Troy Lee Lewis, 47, of St. Marys, who is charged with simple assault and cited for harassment. Bail is set at $10,000.
- Amber May Osgood, 35, of St. Marys, who is charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail was set at $5,000.
- Amy Lyn Benson, 44, of St. Marys, who is charged with driving under the influence (DUI) of a controlled substance/incapable of driving safely and cited for a traffic violation. Bail was set at $3,500.
Held for court
- Troy Alan Cool, 53, of St. Marys, who is charged with escaping, a felony in the third degree. Bail is set at $10,000.
Hearings held
- Alicia Marilee Sidelinger, 31, of Byrnedale, who is charged with three counts of driving under the influence (DUI) of a controlled substance, and cited for driving with a suspended or revoked license. Bail was set at $3,000.
Sent to the Elk County Court
of Common PleasPaul R. Holtzhauser, 59, of Kersey, who is charged with driving under the influence (DUI) of alcohol and cited for traffic violations. Bail was set at $3,500.