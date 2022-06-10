ST. MARYS — Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob presided over preliminary hearings June 7.
Hearings waived
The following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing and will be formally arraigned at the Elk County Court of Common Pleas July 1.
- Devin James Valentine, 28, of St. Marys, is charged with theft by deception – false impression, a felony in the third degree, receiving stolen property, a felony in the third degree and criminal use of a communication facility, also a felony in the third degree. Bail is set at $20,000.
- Shawn M. McCoy, 33, of St. Marys, who is charged with two counts of driving under the influence (DUI) of alcohol/a controlled substance, two counts of the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance and cited for a traffic violation.
- Kyle Thomas Braun, 28, of Kersey, who is charged with driving under the influence (DUI)/unsafe driving, driving under the influence (DUI) of alcohol and cited for traffic violations.
- Ryan Allen Brahler, 35, of Canton, Ohio, who is charged with driving under the influence (DUI) of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and cited for a traffic violations. Bail was set at $5,000.
- Shawn Michael Soupart, 36, of Houtzdale, who is charged with the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and cited for a traffic violation.
- Carly Selene Martinez, 22, of St. Marys, who is charged with endangering the welfare of children, a felony in the third degree.
- Aaron Joseph Gallagher, 27, of St. Marys, who is charged with sexual assault – a felony in the second degree. Bail was set at $25,000.
- Roseann Violet Reed, 33, of St. Marys, who is charged with retail theft – taking merchandise.
- Alicia Marilee Sidelinger, 32, of Byrnedale, who is charged with three counts of driving under the influence (DUI) of a controlled substance and cited for a traffic violations. Bail is set at $5,000.