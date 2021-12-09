ST. MARYS — Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob presided over preliminary hearings Dec. 7.
Hearings waived
The following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing and will be formally arraigned at the Elk County Court of Common Pleas Jan. 24, 2022.
- David Andrew Schloder, 56, of St. Marys, who is charged with driving under the influence (DUI)/incapable of driving safely.
- Desiree Katheryne Vires, 28, of Ridgway, who is charged with driving under the influence (DUI) of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and cited for a traffic violation.
- Cruz Aaron Carpin, 32, of St. Marys, who is charged with possession of marijuana and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
- James Douglas Merat, 42, of St. Marys, who is charged with driving under the influence (DUI) of alcohol/incapable of driving safely and cited for a traffic violation.
- Michael William Brennen, 28, of St. Marys, who is charged with simple assault and cited for harassment.
Hearings continued
- Jessica Marie Amacher, 35, of St. Marys, who is charged with possession of a controlled substance and cited for public drunkenness and similar misconduct.
Moved to non-traffic court
Shawn Carl Fledderman, 52, of St. Marys, who is cited for harassment. A simple assault charge was withdrawn.