ST MARYS —Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob presided over preliminary hearings and other proceedings May 2.
The following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing and will be formally arraigned at the Elk County Court of Common Pleas June 2.
Hearings waived
- Stephanie Ann Schatz, 36, of Johnsonburg, who is charged with one misdemeanor count of driving under the influence (DUI) of a controlled substance; one misdemeanor count of the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and is cited for a traffic violation. Bail was set at $5,000.
- James David Moate, 37, of Emporium, who is charged with driving under the influence (DUI) of alcohol –first offense –a misdemeanor; driving under the influence (DUI) –impaired/incapable of driving safely, a misdemeanor, and is cited for traffic violations. Bail was set at $2,500.
Held for court
- Sufficient evidence was established during preliminary hearings to send the following cases to the Elk County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Jesse Alan Weis, 27, of St. Marys, is charged with drug delivery resulting in death –a felony in the first degree; two felony counts of the manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver; criminal use of a communication facility, a felony in the third degree; involuntary manslaughter, a first-degree misdemeanor; tampering with/fabricating physical evidence, a second-degree misdemeanor; and two misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance. Bail is set at $500,000.
Hearings continuedJustin Lee Salter, 44, of Johnsonburg, who is charged with theft by failure to make required funds, a misdemeanor in the first degree. Bail was set at $5,000.