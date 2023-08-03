ST. MARYS — Preliminary hearings and other proceedings were held Aug. 1 with Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob presiding.
Hearings waived
The following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing and will be formally arraigned at the Elk County Court of Common Pleas Sept. 1.
- Joshua Steven Wendel, 44, of St. Marys, who is charged with aggravated assault –attempts to cause severe bodily injury or causes injury with extreme indifference, a felony in the first degree; one count of strangulation –applying pressure to the throat or neck, a felony in the second degree; and one count of simple assault, a misdemeanor in the second degree. Bail is set at $10,000.
- Douglas Edward Anderson, 49, of Weedville, who is charged with two misdemeanor counts of driving under the influence (DUI) of a controlled substance –first offense, possession of marijuana –a misdemeanor and is cited for careless driving. Bail was set at $2,500.
- Timothy J. Sheeley, 60, of Dagus Mines, who is charged with two counts of driving under the influence (DUI) of a controlled substance –first offense, a msidemeanor; one count of driving under the influence (DUI) –impaired/incapable of driving safely; driving under the influence (DUI) of alcohol –first offense, a misdemeanor, and is cited for traffic violations. Bail was set at $5,000.
- Ian Carlos Sabrino-Rodriguez, 21, of St. Marys, who is charged with driving under the influence (DUI) of alcohol –first offense, a misdemeanor, and driving under the influence (DUI) –impaired/incapable of driving safely –a misdemeanor. Bail was set at $2,500.
Hearings held
- Ryan Leonard Black, 50, of Mckeesport, who is charged with one count of theft from a motor vehicle –a misdemeanor in the second degree; one count of theft by unlawful taking –moveable property, a misdemeanor in the second degree; and accessing a device not authorized to use, a misdemeanor in the second degree.