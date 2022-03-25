ST. MARYS — Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob presided over preliminary hearings March 22.
Hearings waived
The following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing and will be formally arraigned at the Elk County Court of Common Pleas April 4.
- Bobbi-Jo C. Obrien, 53, of Emporium, who is charged with theft by unlawful taking – moveable property, and cited for criminal mischief. Bail was set at $5,000.
- Brandon Paul Catalone, 36, of Emporium, who is charged with retail theft and cited for criminal mischief by damaging property.
- Edward Mark Bimler, 54, of Weedville, who is charged with criminal mischief – statement under penalty, and cited for disorderly conduct. Bail was set at $5,000.
- Brandon Alexander Penfield, 30, of St. Marys, who is charged with two felony counts of the manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, two third-degree felony counts of criminal use of a communication facility, possession of a controlled substance and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail is set at $50,000.
- Stephen Lawren Joshnick, 35, of Byrnedale, who is charged with driving under the influence (DUI)/unsafe driving. Bail was set at $3,500.
- Shajuan Antonio Carrero, 26, of St. Marys, who is charged with possession of a controlled substance, the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and cited for traffic violations. Bail was set at $5,000.
- Emilee Ann Feidler, 20, of St. Marys, who is charged with simple assault and cited for purchasing, etc., alcohol by a minor. Bail was set at $5,000.
- Breanna Rae Park, 33, of Kersey, who is charged with fleeing to avoid apprehension/trial/punishment, a felony in the third degree. Bail is set at $5,000.
Hearings held
James Fran Minderler Jr., 28, of Port Allegany, who is charged with the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.