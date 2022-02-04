ST. MARYS — Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob presided over preliminary hearings Feb. 1.
Hearings waived
The following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing and will be formally arraigned at the Elk County Court of Common Pleas March 7.
- Dustin Edward Dinsmore, 36, of Kersey, who is charged with driving under the influence (DUI) of alcohol, a felony in the third degree, driving under the influence (DUI) – impaired/incapable of driving safely, habitual offenders and cited for traffic violations. Bail was set at $10,000.
- Lauren Ashley Hicks, 33, of Force, who is charged with retail theft – taking merchandise.
- Brandon Levaughn Graf, 29, of Force, who is charged with retail theft – taking merchandise.
- Chelsie Amanda Deutsch, 33, of Weedville, who is charged with driving under the influence (DUI) – impaired/incapable of driving safely and cited for traffic violations.
- Jacob Ryan Whiteman, 27, of St. Marys, who is charged with accidents involving death or personal injury, accident involving damage to an attended vehicle/property and cited for traffic violations.
- Amanda Holly Chittester, 41, of Johnsonburg, who is charged with drug delivery resulting in death, a felony, the manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, also a felony, and possession of a controlled substance. Bail is set at $250,000.
- Tricia Ann Joshnick, 32, of St. Marys, who is charged with drug delivery resulting in death, a felony; the manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, also a felony; endangering the welfare of children, a felony in the third degree; conspiracy – drug delivery resulting in death, a felony; criminal use of a communication facility, a felony in the third degree and possession of a controlled substance. Bail is set at $250,000.
Hearings held
- Christina L. Chamberlin, 44, of St. Marys, who is charged with driving under the influence (DUI) of a controlled substance and cited for traffic violations.
Joseph Louis Bauer, 38, of St. Marys, who is charged with possession of a controlled substance, the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and cited for public drunkenness.