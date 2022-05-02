ST MARYS — Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob presided over preliminary hearings April 27.
The following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing and will be formally arraigned at the Elk County Court of Common Pleas June 3.
Hearings waived
- Corey Lee Himes, 41 of Reynoldsville, who is charged with three counts of driving under the influence (DUI) of a controlled substance, ill operating a vehicle without ignition interlock, the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and cited for traffic violations. Bail was set at $5,000.
- Marquavious Carle Smith, 27, of St. Marys, who is charged with driving under the influence (DUI) of alcohol/unsafe driving, driving under the influence (DUI) of alcohol and a controlled substance and cited for traffic violations. Bail was set at $2,500.
- Chanda Gabrielle Stouch, 49, of Johnsonburg, who is charged with the use/possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail was set at $2,500.
Hearings held
- James Carl Wickwire, 43, of Ridgway, who is charged with possession of a controlled substance and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Josie Marie Griffith, 23, of Ridgway, who is charged with the use/possession of drug paraphernalia.