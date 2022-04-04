ST. MARYS — Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob presided over preliminary hearings March 29.
Hearings waivedThe following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing and will be formally arraigned at the Elk County Court of Common Pleas May 2.
- Randolph Scott Marche Jr., 35, of St. Marys, who is charged with driving under the influence (DUI) of alcohol/incapable of driving safely, first offense, and cited for traffic violations. Bail was set at $3,500.
- Jocelyn Jordan Clinger, 29, of Emporium, who is charged with possession of a controlled substance, the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and cited for a traffic violation. Bail was set at $5,000.
- Felchia Grace Pere, 41, of St. Marys, who is charged with possession of marijuana, the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and cited for a traffic violation.
- Jamie Lee Desantis, 40, of Ridgway, who is charged with the use/possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail was set at $3,000.
- John James Copelli, 29, of Kersey, who is charged with driving under the influence/incapable of driving safely, first offense, and cited for traffic violations. Bail was set at $5,000.
- Hayden Alexander Ripple, 18, of Byrnedale, who is charged with simple assault and cited for harassment and disorderly conduct. Bail was set at $5,000.
Hearings heldRussell Thomas Rieder, 39, of St. Marys, who is charged with endangering the welfare of children.