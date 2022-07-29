ST. MARYS — Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob presided over preliminary hearings on July 26.
Hearings waived
The following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing and will be formally arraigned at the Elk County Court of Common Pleas Sept. 4.
- Andrea Jane Horne, 31, of St. Marys, who is charged with two counts of the manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, a felony; two counts of conspiracy – the manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, also a felony; criminal use a communication facility, a felony in the third degree; two counts of possession of a controlled substance and two counts of the use/possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail is set at $20,000.
- Casey Paul Jordan, 32, of Johnsonburg, who is charged with three counts of possession of a controlled substance and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail was set at $5,000.
- David Joseph Catlin Sr., 58, of Force, who is charged with driving under the influence (DUI) of alcohol/controlled substance and cited for traffic violations. Bail was set at $5,000.
- Cody Allen Rosenhoover, 34, of Johnsonburg, who is charged with theft by unlawful taking – moveable property, receiving stolen property and cited for criminal trespassing. Bail is set at $5,000.
- Tiffany Jane Thomas, 42, of St. Marys, who is charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance and three counts of the use/possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail is set at $5,000.
- Alex Michael Estell, 26, of St. Marys, who is charged with possession of a controlled substance and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail is set at $5,000.
- Brittany Lynn Joshnick, 28, of St. Marys, who is charged with driving under the influence (DUI) of alcohol – first offense, driving under the influence (DUI) – impaired/incapable of driving safely and cited for traffic violations. Bail was set at $5,000.
- Hunter Allen Miller, 21, of St. Marys, who is charged with driving under the influence (DUI) – impaired/incapable of driving safely, first offense, and cited for traffic violations. Bail was set at $3,500.
- Michele Anne Sherwood, 36, of DuBois, who is charged with two counts of the manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, a felony; two counts of conspiracy – the manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, also a felony; two counts of criminal use a communication facility, a felony in the third degree; three counts of possession of a controlled substance and three counts of the use/possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail is set at $100,000.
- Alex Michael Estell, 26, of St. Marys, who is charged with possession of marijuana and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Jeffrey Matthew Maze, 40, of Johnsonburg, who is charged with driving under the influence (DUI) of alcohol – first offense, driving under the influence (DUI) – incapable of driving safely – first offense, and cited for traffic violations. Bail was set at $3,500.
- Jeremiah Matthew Schuler, 41, of St. Marys, who is charged with possession of a controlled substance, the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and cited for a traffic violation. Bail was set at $7,500.
- Savanah Diane Goss, 29, of Kersey, who is charged with three counts of possession of a controlled substance, two counts of the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and cited for a traffic violation. Bail was set at $5,000.
- Tiffany Jane Thomas, 42, of St. Marys, who is charged with three counts of driving under the influence (DUI) of a controlled substance and providing false identification to law enforcement. Bail is set at $5,000.
Hearings continued
- Erin Lee Pruett, 27 of Kane, who is charged with receiving stolen property. Bail was set at $5,000.
- Alex Martin Weis, 34, of St. Marys, who is charged with two counts of drug delivery resulting in death, a felony in the first degree; two felony counts of the manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver and criminal use of a communication facility, a felony in the third degree. Bail is set at $200,000.