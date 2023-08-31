ST. MARYS — Preliminary hearings and other proceedings were held Aug. 29 with Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob presiding.
Hearings waived
The following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing and will be formally arraigned at the Elk County Court of Common Pleas Oct. 2.
- Cody Alan Woelfel, 28, of Kersey, who is charged with one misdemeanor count of driving under the influence (DUI) of alcohol –first offense; one misdemeanor count of driving under the influence (DUI) –impaired/incapable of driving safely –first offense; and is cited for several traffic violations. Bail was set at $3,500.
Hearings continued
- Bill Ronald McMillen Jr., 37, of Kane, who is charged with one count of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle/other vehicles, a misdemeanor in the second degree. Bail is set at $1,000.
Hearings held
Zachary Fred Shuck, 33, of St. Marys, who is charged with one count of driving under the influence (DUI)/unsafe driving, a misdemeanor, and is cited for traffic violations.