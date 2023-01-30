ST. MARYS — Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob presided over preliminary hearings Jan. 24.
Hearings waived
The following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing and will be formally arraigned at the Elk County Court of Common Pleas March 6.
- Dustin Lee Smith, 39, of St. Marys, who is charged with driving under the influence (DUI) of a controlled substance, first offense, a misdemeanor; two misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance; one count of the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor; driving under the influence (DUI) –impaired/incapable of driving safely, a misdemeanor and cited for traffic violations. Bail was set at $5,000.
- Justin Anthony Dalton, 31, of Emporium, who is charged with two misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance and two misdemeanor counts of the use/possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail was set at $5,000.
Hearings held
- Justin Lee Salter, 44, of Johnsonburg, who is charged with theft by failure to make required disposition of funds.
Moved to non-traffic court
- Douglas Wayne Taylor Sr., 59, of Rockton, who is cited for harassment. A simple assault charge was withdrawn. Bail is set at $5,000.
Withdrawn
- Cody Alan Peterson, 28, of St. Marys, who was charged with theft by failure to make required disposition of funds. The charge was withdrawn.
- Robby Mason Brubaker, 20, of Brockport, who was charged with theft by failure to make required disposition of funds. The charge was withdrawn.