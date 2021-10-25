ST MARYS – Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob presided over preliminary hearings Oct. 19.
The following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing and will be formally arraigned at the Elk County Court of Common Pleas Nov. 1.
Hearings waived
- Cruz Aaron Carpin, 32, of St. Marys, who is charged with possession of marijuana and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail is set at $2,500.
- Taylor Rose Hadlock, 28, of St. Marys, who is charged with two felony counts of the manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver; two felony counts of conspiracy by the manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver; three counts of possession of a controlled substance; the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and endangering the welfare of children. Bail is set at $150,000.
- Krystal Marie Stover, 35, of St. Marys, who is charged with endangering the welfare of children
- Kyle Patrick Bennett, 31, of St. Marys, who is charged with driving under the influence (DUI) of alcohol/incapable of driving safely. Bail was set at $3,500.
- Kyle Patrick Bennett, 31, of St. Marys, who is charged with disorderly conduct by engaging in fighting and cited for public drunkenness. Bail was set at $3,500.
- Noelle Lynn Swearer, 37, of Ridgway, who is charged with retail theft – taking merchandise, a felony in the third degree.
Hearings held
- Christopher Ryan Stewart, 28, of Ridgway, who is charged with retail theft – taking merchandise, receiving stolen property and cited for trespassing.
Hearings continued
- Jenna Diane Rockey, 29, of St. Marys, who is charged with two felony counts of the manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver; two felony counts of conspiracy by the manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver; three counts of possession of a controlled substance; the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and endangering the welfare of children. Bail is set at $150,000.
- Kenneth Allen Jackson, 40, of Kersey, who is charged with driving under the influence (DUI) of a controlled substance and cited for a traffic violation.
- Harley Nash Russell, 23, of Ridgway, who is charged with the use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Donald Alan Ingram, 37, of Force, who is charged with theft of services – acquisition of service, a felony in the third degree.