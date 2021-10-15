ST. MARYS — Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob presided over preliminary hearings Oct. 12.
Hearings waived
The following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing and will be formally arraigned at the Elk County Court of Common Pleas Nov. 1.
- Thomas Aelred Marconi, 59, of St. Marys, who is charged with simple assault, a second-degree misdemeanor, and cited for harassment. Bail is set at $9,000.
- Rodney Wayne Bump Jr., 18, of Ridgway, is also charged with two counts of burglary – overnight accommodation, no person present, a felony in the first degree; two counts of criminal trespassing – entering a structure, a third-degree felony; two counts of theft by unlawful taking – moveable property, a misdemeanor; and receiving stolen property, also a misdemeanor.
- Austin Patrick Alpaugh, 19, of St. Marys, who is charged with two felony counts of burglary – overnight accommodation, no person present; two third-degree felony counts of criminal trespassing – entering a structure; theft by unlawful taking, moveable property and receiving stolen property. Bail is set at $25,000.
- Faith Ann Gagliardi, 29, of Force, who is charged with simple assault, the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and cited for harassment. Bail was set at $5,000.
- Raymond Thurston Beale, 28, of St. Marys, who is charged with burglary – overnight accommodations, person present, a felony; conspiracy by criminal trespassing, breaking into a structure, a felony in the second degree; robbery – taking property, a third-degree felony; theft by unlawful taking – moveable property; receiving stolen property and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail is set at $50,000.
- Marissa Sue Deming, 24, of St. Marys, who is charged with conspiracy – burglary, a felony; conspiracy by criminal trespassing, a second-degree felony; conspiracy by robbery – taking property, a felony in the third degree; conspiracy – theft by unlawful taking, moveable property; conspiracy – receiving stolen property and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail is set at $25,000.
- Patrick Andrew Bayer, 65, of St. Marys, who is charged with simple assault and cited for harassment. Bail is set at $5,000.
- Crystal Lynn Park, 32, of Kersey, who is charged with two felony counts of the manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver; two felony counts of conspiracy – manufacture, delivery or possession with the intent to manufacture or deliver; two third-degree felony counts of criminal use of a communication facility; delivery/intent to deliver drug paraphernalia; four counts of possession of a controlled substance and four counts of the use/possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail is set at $5,000.
- Devon Michael Gausman, 21, of St. Marys, who is charged with 14 counts of retail theft – taking merchandise.
- Ariana Michael Schloder, 30, of St. Marys, who is charged with driving under the influence (DUI) of a controlled substance/incapable of driving safely, endangering the welfare of children and cited for traffic violations.
- Nicholas John Goodwill, 20, of St. Marys, who is charged with theft by unlawful taking – moveable property and criminal attempt –theft by unlawful taking, moveable property.
- Melody Christine Lewis, 38, of St. Marys, who is charged with driving under the influence (DUI) of alcohol/incapable of driving safely and cited for traffic violations. Bail was set at $3,500.
- Katie Nicole Simbeck, 39, of St. Marys, who is charged with retail theft.
- Todd Richard Weisner, 19, of St. Marys, who is charged with driving under the influence of a controlled substance/incapable of driving safely, and cited for careless driving. Bail was set at $5,000.
Hearings continuedTaylor Rose Hadlock, 28, of St. Marys, who is charged with two felony counts of the manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver; two felony counts of conspiracy – manufacture, delivery or possession with the intent to manufacture or deliver; three counts of possession of a controlled substance, the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and endangering the welfare of children. Bail is set at $150,000.
Hearings held
- Carrie Ann Kline, 46, of Kersey, who is charged with providing false identification to law enforcement, the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance and cited for traffic violations.
- Cruz Aaron Carpin, 32, of St. Marys, who is charged with possession of a controlled substance.
- Christopher Ryan Stewart, 28, of DuBois, who is charged with retail theft – taking merchandise, a felony in the third degree, and trespassing.