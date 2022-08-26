ST. MARYS — Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob presided over preliminary hearings Aug. 23.
Hearings waived
The following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing and will be formally arraigned at the Elk County Court of Common Pleas Oct. 3.
- Jacob Michael Pearson, 37, of Wilcox, who is charged with disorderly conduct, possession of a controlled substance, the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and cited for public drunkenness. Bail is set at $5,000.
- Eric Michael Mahovlich, 34, of Emporium, who is charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle/other vehicles. Bail was set at $5,000.
- Bret Allen Trunzo, 28, of Brockway, who is charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance, two counts of the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and cited for a traffic violation. Bail was set at $5,000.
- John Leland Hummel II, 28, of Johnsonburg, who is charged with the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance. Bail was set at $5,000.
- Brandon Paul Catalone, 37, of Emporium, who is charged with the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance. Bail was set at $5,000.
- Ryan Ritchie Gleixner, 37, of St. Marys, who is charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance, two counts of the use/possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail was set at $7,500.
- Donald James Brown, 40, of White Oak, who is charged with possession of marijuana, the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and cited for a traffic violation. Bail was set at $5,000.
Hearings continued
- Vicki Lee Vogt, 65, who is charged with three third-degree felony counts of endangering the welfare of children –parent/guardian/other commits offense; three counts of indecent assault of a person less than 13 years of age, a misdemeanor in the first degree; three counts of indecent exposure, a misdemeanor in the first degree and two counts of simple assault.
- Amanda L. Royer, 42, of Curwensville, who is charged with possession of a controlled substance.
- James Ernest Carpin, 57, of St. Marys, who is charged with possession of a controlled substance and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail is set at $10,000.
Held for court
- Lucas Paul Catalone, 37, of St. Marys, who is charged with simple assault and cited for harassment. Bail was set at $5,000.
Moved to non-traffic courtErica Lynn Haggard, 33, of Cyclone, who is cited for disorderly conduct. A statement under penalty charge was withdrawn.