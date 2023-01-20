ST. MARYS — Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob presided over preliminary hearings Jan. 17.
Hearings waived
The following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing and will be formally arraigned at the Elk County Court of Common Pleas Feb. 6.
- Codey Allen Colson, 29, of Kersey, who is charged with criminal mischief by damaging property –a felony in the third degree; three counts of theft by unlawful taking –moveable property, a second-degree misdemeanor; and cited for traffic violations. Bail is set at $20,000.
- Michael Scott Schloder, 54, of St. Marys, who is charged with driving under the influence (DUI) –impaired/incapable of driving safely, first offense; driving under the influence (DUI) –combination of alcohol/drugs –first offense; possession of marijuana; the use/possession of drug paraphernalia; criminal mischief –damaging property and cited for traffic violations. Bail was set at $5,000.
- Robert Blaine Fenton Jr., 54, of Kersey, who is charged with simple assault, a second-degree misdemeanor, and cited for harassment. Bail is set at $5,000.
Hearings continued
- Erlin L. Ruiz, 56, of St. Marys, who is charged with making terroristic threats, a misdemeanor in the first degree, trespassing, a misdemeanor in the third degree and cited for disorderly conduct by engaging in fighting. Bail is set at $10,000.
- Brian Robert Lee, 32, of Troy, Pennsylvania, who is charged with driving under the influence (DUI) of a controlled substance –impaired ability, first offense, and cited for traffic violations.
Hearings held
Tyler Kevin Hengst, 30, of Ridgway, who is charged with theft by unlawful taking –moveable property, a second-degree misdemeanor.