ST. MARYS — Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob presided over preliminary hearings and other proceedings on March 7.
Hearings waived
The following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing and will be formally arraigned at the Elk County Court of Common Pleas April 3.
- Joseph Leonard Hollingshead, 40, of St. Marys, who is charged with two misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance and two misdemeanor counts of the use/possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail is set at $2,500.
- Leann Marie Gardner, 41, of St. Marys, who is charged with theft of leased property, a misdemeanor in the first degree. Bail was set at $5,000.
- Kevin Daniel Hoy, 30, of St. Marys, who is charged with driving under the influence (DUI) –impaired/incapable of driving safely –first offense, a misdemeanor; possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor; the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor and is cited for a traffic violation. Bail was set at $5,000.
- Glenn E. Spong, 46, of St. Marys, who is charged with one misdemeanor count of driving under the influence (DUI) of alcohol –first offense, driving under the influence (DUI) –impaired/incapable of driving safely –first offense, also a misdemeanor, and is cited for driving and unregistered vehicle. Bail was set at $2,500.
- Chelsie Amanda Deutsch, 34, of Weedville, who is charged with the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor, and possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor. Bail was set at $2,500.
- Colby Douglas Smith, 32, of DuBois, who is charged with two misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance, two misdemeanor counts of the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and is cited for driving an unregistered vehicle. Bail was set at $5,000.
- Melissa Lynn Custer, 51, of James City, who is charged with four counts of retail theft –taking merchandise, a felony in the third degree. Bail was set at $5,000.
- Kyle Stephen Caggeso, 31, of Ridgway, who is charged with driving under the influence (DUI) of alcohol –first offense; driving under the influence (DUI) –impaired/incapable of driving safely –first offense; and driving under the influence (DUI) –impaired –first offense; and is cited for a traffic violation. Bail was set at $2,500.
- Alexander Michael Estell, 26, of St. Marys, who is charged with two misdemeanor counts of the use/possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail was set at $3,500.
Hearings continued
- Donovan Allen Cribbs, 18, of Ridgway, who is charged with the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
- Justin Lee Salter, 44, of Johnsonburg, who is charged with theft by failure to make required disposition of funds. Bail was set at $5,000.
- Alexander Michael Estell, 26, of St. Marys, who is charged with making repairs/selling/etc. any offensive weapon, a misdemeanor in the first degree, and is cited for driving without a license.
- Michael Edward Cherry, 34, of St. Marys, who is charged with theft by unlawful taking –moveable property, a misdemeanor in the first degree. Bail was set at $5,000.
- Dustin Lee Smith, 39, of St. Marys, who is charged with two counts of the manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, a felony; two counts of criminal use of a communication facility, a felony in the third degree; and two misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance. Bail is set at $50,000.
- Crystal Lynn Hause, 37, of St. Mays, who is charged with two counts of the manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, a felony; two counts of criminal use of a communication facility, a felony in the third degree; and two misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance.
Held for court
William James Thompson, 49, of Ridgway, who is charged with flight to avoid apprehension/trial/punishment, a misdemeanor in the second degree; possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor, and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, also a misdemeanor. Bail is set at $10,000.