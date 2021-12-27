ST. MARYS — Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob presided over preliminary hearings Dec. 21.
Hearings waived
The following defendants waived their right to a preliminary hearing and will be formally arraigned at the Elk County Court of Common Pleas Jan. 24, 2022.
- Matthew James Mercer, 33, of St. Marys, who is charged with possession of a controlled substance. Bail was set at $5,000.
- Michael Vernon Leightley, 40, of Emporium, who is charged with two third-degree felony counts of criminal attempt – retail theft – taking merchandise. Bail was set at $7,500.
- Randon Lee Gagliardi, 27, of Kersey, who is charged with possession of marijuana and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Raymond Adam Zawodny, of St. Marys, who is charged with simple assault and cited for harassment. Bail is set at $5,000.
Hearings continued
- Rachelle Lee Vasbinder, 26, of Ridgway, who is charged with possession of a controlled substance and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Justin Robert Pusl, 35, of St. Marys, who is charged with criminal mischief – damaging property and cited for public drunkenness.
- Braiden John Zappia, 20, of Ridgway, who is charged with the use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Wendy Lynn Celinski, 48, of Falls Creek, who is charged with possession of a controlled substance, the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and cited for a traffic violation.
Moved to non-traffic court/withdrawnKaren Marie McMillen, 55, of St. Marys, who is cited for disorderly conduct. A statement under penalty charge was withdrawn.