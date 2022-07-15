ST. MARYS — Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob presided over preliminary hearings July 12.
Hearings waived
The following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing and will be formally arraigned at the Elk County Court of Common Pleas Aug. 1.
- Jamie Lee Desantis, 40, of St. Marys, who is charged with flight to avoid apprehension/trial/punishment; default in required appearance; resisting arrest/other law enforcement and cited for disorderly conduct. Bail is set at $5,000.
- Jared Cody Herbstritt, 30, of St. Marys, who is charged with possession of a controlled substance and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and cited for a traffic violation. Bail was set at $5,000.
- Erin Elizabeth Keir, 40, of Emporium, who is charged with driving under the influence (DUI) of a controlled substance – combination of alcohol/drugs – first offense, driving under the influence (DUI) – impaired/incapable of driving safely and cited for traffic violations. Bail was set at $5,000.
- Terry Lee Gabor, 56, of Johnsonburg, who is charged with making a materially false written statement – purchase, delivery, transfer of firearm; statement under penalty and cited for disorderly conduct. Bail was set at $3,000.
Hearings held
- Tiffany Jane Thomas, 42, of St. Marys, who is charged with possession of a controlled substance and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
- James Ernest Carpin, 57, of St. Marys, who is charged with possession of a controlled substance and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Deborah Ann Scolari, 59, of Kersey, who is charged with statement under penalty and cited for disorderly conduct.
Hearings continued
Marandialyn Philip Greene, 26, of St. Marys, who is charged with driving under the influence (DUI) of a controlled substance – impaired ability – first offense and cited for traffic violations.