ST. MARYS — Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob presided over preliminary hearings and other proceedings April 19.
Hearings waived
The following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing and will be formally arraigned at the Elk County Court of Common Pleas June 2.
- Tyler Charles Swanson, 36, of Force, who is charged with endangering the welfare of children –parent/guardian/other commits offense, a felony in the third degree. Bail was set at $30,000.
- Logan John Goodreau II, 21, of Ridgway, who is charged with theft of property, lost, etc. by mistake, a misdemeanor. Bail was set at $1,000.
- Kelvin Bey, 26, of Erie, who is charged with two misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance and two misdemeanor counts of the use/possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail was set at $5,000.
- Matthew John Cunningham, 35, of Kersey, who is charged with driving under the influence (DUI) –impaired/incapable of driving safely, a misdemeanor, and driving with a suspended or revoked license, a misdemeanor in the third degree. Bail was set at $5,000.
- Jared Richard Emmert, 21, of St. Marys, who is charged with driving under the influence (DUI) of alcohol –first offense –a misdemeanor; driving under the influence (DUI) –impaired/incapable of driving safely –first offense –a misdemeanor; and is cited for traffic violations. Bail was set at $5,000.
- Britney Christ Charters, 29, of St. Marys, who is charged with possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor. Bail was set at $5,000.
- Jessica Marie Amacher, 36, of St. Marys, who is charged with possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor; the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor; and tampering with/fabricating physical evidence, a misdemeanor in the second degree. Bail is set at $10,000.
- Torie Rose Swackhammer, 19, of Kersey, who is charged with driving under the influence (DUI) –impaired/incapable of driving safely –first offense –a misdemeanor; driving under the influence (DUI) of alcohol –first offense –a misdemeanor; and is cited for traffic violations. Bail is set at $2,500.
- Robert B. Fenton Jr., 54, of St. Marys, who is charged with criminal mischief –damaging property, a second-degree misdemeanor. Bail was set at $5,000.
Moved to non-traffic court
Jeffrey Lynn Gabler, 52, of Weedville, who is cited for harassment. Bail was set at $10,000.