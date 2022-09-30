ST. MARYS — Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob presided over preliminary hearings on Sept. 27.
Hearings waived
The following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing and will be formally arraigned at the Elk County Court of Common Pleas Nov. 7.
- Michael S. Schloder, 54, of St. Marys, who is charged with making terroristic threats and cited for disorderly conduct by engaging in fighting. Bail is set at $10,000.
- Lexie Rae Dinsmore, 21, of Kersey, who is charged with disorderly conduct by engaging in fighting, resisting arrest and cited for public drunkenness and similar misconduct. Bail is set at $5,000.
- Shelley Dawn Mitcheltree, 58, of St. Marys, who is charged with driving under the influence (DUI) –incapable of driving safely and cited for traffic violations. Bail was set at $2,500.
- Garrett Andrew Frederoski, 28, of St. Marys, who is charged with driving under the influence (DUI) –incapable of driving safely, first offense, driving under the influence (DUI) of alcohol and a controlled substance and cited for a traffic violation. Bail was set at $2,500.
- Michael S. Schloder, 54, of St. Marys, who is charged with driving under the influence (DUI) –incapable of driving safely and cited for traffic violations. Bail was set at $5,000.
- Tammy Dee Lytle, 51, of Force, who is charged with driving under the influence (DUI) of a controlled substance –impaired ability –first offense, driving under the influence (DUI) of a controlled substance –schedule two or three –first offense, and cited for traffic violations. Bail was set at $3,500.
Hearings held
Keith James Zilcoski, 46, of Wilcox, who is charged with the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance and cited for retail theft.