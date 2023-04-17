ST. MARYS —Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob presided over preliminary hearings and other proceedings April 11.
Hearings waivedThe following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing and will be formally arraigned at the Elk County Court of Common Pleas May 1.
- Melody Christine Lewis, 39, of St. Marys, who is charged with driving under the influence (DUI) –impaired/incapable of driving safely –first offense, a misdemeanor; driving under the influence (DUI) of alcohol –first offense, a misdemeanor, and is cited for traffic violations. Bail was set at $3,500.
- Kimberly J. Hostler, 48, of Emporium, who is charged with possession of a controlled substance –a misdemeanor –and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, also a misdemeanor. Bail was set at $5,000.
- Frank William Detsch, 37, of Kersey, who is charged with driving under the influence (DUI) –impaired/incapable of driving safely, a misdemeanor, and is cited for traffic violations. Bail was set at $2,500.
- Samantha Elizabeth Stahr-Schauer, 36, of Ridgway, who is charged with flight to avoid apprehension/trial/punishment, a misdemeanor in the second degree, and receiving stolen property, a misdemeanor in the third degree. Bail is set at $10,000.
- Ezekiel Thompson Winner, 24, of Force, who is charged with criminal attempt by retail theft –taking merchandise, a misdemeanor in the first degree. Bail was set at $5,000.
- Kylie Breanne Spencer, 55, of Force, who is charged with two counts of retail theft –taking merchandise, a misdemeanor in the first degree, and conspiracy by retail theft –taking merchandise –also a misdemeanor in the first degree. Bail was set at $5,000.
Hearings heldSavanah Diane Goss, 30, of Ridgway, who is charged with two misdemeanor counts of driving under the influence (DUI) of alcohol and a controlled substance, and is cited for traffic violations.